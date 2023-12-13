Ravi Teja's Eagle confirms release date; braces for clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

The highly anticipated action thriller Eagle, starring Ravi Teja, is poised to take flight on January 13th, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Sankranthi. After the huge success of Dhamaka, this is Ravi Teja's second project with the production company, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, a former cameraman turned filmmaker.

Adding to the excitement, Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12th, 2024. This potentially sets the stage for a box-office clash between the two prominent actors during the Sankranthi period.

To announce the new release date of Ravi Teja's movie Eagle, the makers released a thrilling glimpse featuring the actor in a powerful avatar, quoting the dialogue "bon voyage." The production house, People Media Factory, announced the release date through their official Twitter (now X) handle.

Check out Ravi Teja’s Eagle movie release date glimpse tweet below

Ravi Teja and Mahesh Babu are set for a box-office showdown during the Sankranthi festival season, with their films releasing back-to-back. The release dates are close, and audiences will be eager to see which film attracts more attention and creates a box-office sensation at the beginning of 2024.

Advertisement

More about Ravi Teja’s Eagle movie

Ravi Teja would be seen in a multifaceted role in Eagle's movie, adding depth and complexity to his character. The film stars Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady, with Kavya Thapar playing the other female lead. Navdeep and Madhubala also have significant roles, further strengthening the film's ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the screenplay is a collaborative effort between the director and Manibabu Karanam. Notably, the film boasts a high budget and a team of top-notch technicians handling every aspect of the production. Karthik Gattamneni serves as both the editor and cinematographer for Eagle, while Manibabu Karanam has penned the dialogue. Davzand has composed the music for the film.

More about Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karam

Guntur Karam marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu, following Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010. The film is anticipated to be an action drama, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and others, alongside the Spyder actor. Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography, and Thaman S has composed the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Christmas haven: A glimpse into the festive home decor