Ravi Teja's film Disco Raja gets UA certification; Read details

The teaser of the film Disco Raja looks very promising. The south drama will see Bobby Simha essay the role of the villain.

The south megastar Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his film Disco Raja. As per the latest news reports on the Ravi Teja starrer, the film has received a UA certification from the censor board. The film Disco Raja will also feature the gorgeous actress Nabha Natesh. The actress featured in the blockbuster hit called iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead. Now, the south star Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja, is leaving no stone unturned to promote his latest film. The south flick Disco Raja is helmed by director Vi Anand.

The Ravi Teja starrer will hit the silver screen on 24th January 2020. The teaser of the film looks very promising. The south drama will see Bobby Simha essay the role of the villain. The film's teaser sees, the lead actor Ravi Teja step out of a car with a big tape recorder on his shoulders. The south superstar Ravi Teja is then seen taking on the evil forces in the film with massive guns. If the reports on the film Disco Raja are to be believed then, the film is a science fiction drama.

This is a very rare genre that has been explored by the south megastar Ravi Teja. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. Ravi Teja is hoping that the film Disco Raja works wonders on the box office, as his previous films have not been able to create any magic on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja pre release event to be held on THIS date; Find Out)

Read More