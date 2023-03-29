Ravi Teja's first pan Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao gets a release date; Check out new poster

Ravi Teja is currently working on his first Pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed by filmmaker Vamsee, the biopic on the notorious thief has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The makers announced the official release date of the film with a new poster. The film is set for theatrical during Dusshera, on October 20.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced the theatrical release date of the film. Tiger Nageswara Rao joins the Dussehra race, to release grandly worldwide on October 20th. Dussehra is one of the biggest seasons and an auspicious occasion. Moreover, the movie at the box office with Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu's action film.

The new poster shows Ravi Teja can be seen standing on top of the steam train in never seen before avatar as notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Check out Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao release date and poster here:

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

For the unversed, Nageswara Rao came to the limelight after his infamous escape from the Chennai jail back in the 1970s and gained the title of Tiger. Aside from the Mass Maharaja, the cast of the drama also has Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher in key roles, apart from others. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts production house, the venture is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of the music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

