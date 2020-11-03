Ravi Teja's latest PHOTO from his gym workout is giving fans major fitness inspiration

The fans and followers of Ravi Teja are surely getting major fitness goals from the actor's latest photo. Check it out.

The Mass Maharaja of the southern film industry, Ravi Teja looks very fit in his latest picture. The fans and followers of the actor are surely getting major fitness goals from Ravi Teja's latest picture. On the work front, the southern actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. The southern star Ravi Teja who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts also shared the happy news of his upcoming film Krack releasing on the big screen on Sankranti 2021.

Krack will also feature the sultry diva Shruti Haasan as its female lead. The most awaited drama is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The film was meant for a release earlier on, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The upcoming film Krack's first look poster has generated a lot of interest among the fans and followers of the lead actor Ravi Teja. The first look of the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan was very well received by the fans and film audiences. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Krack.

The film's teaser features the lead star in a tough cop's role. Ravi Teja is essaying the role of a police officer who is seen battling the villain. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja share screen space in Krack.

