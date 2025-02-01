Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara postponed to make way for Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara? Find out

Ravi Teja dropped the first glimpse of his upcoming film Mass Jathara on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day as well as his own birthday. Without a doubt, the massy presentation grabbed the attention of fans, raising anticipation for what they can expect to witness from him next. However, while the project was initially supposed to release on May 9, 2025, a new report suggests otherwise.

According to a report by Times Now, Mass Jathara might face a postponement. It all began when the last teaser glimpse of the film omitted any mention of the movie’s release date.

Based on sources, it is likely that the makers of the film are considering a delay or postponement to a later date, especially to avoid a potential clash with another big project, Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi.

The report further suggests that since Ravi Teja shares a cordial relationship with the megastar, Mass Jathara will make way for Vishwambhara to secure a solo release. However, it is important to note that these are merely rumors at the moment, as there has been no official confirmation from the makers of either film.

For the unversed, Mass Jathara was originally slated for a Sankranthi 2025 release. However, things did not materialize positively for the film during that period.

Coming back to Ravi Teja, this upcoming film has generated significant anticipation among fans, especially considering the fact that his previous release, Mr. Bachchan, performed underwhelmingly at the box office.

The actor teamed up with filmmaker Bhanu Bhogavarapu for Mass Jathara, marking their second collaboration after the 2022 hit film Dhamaka. The upcoming movie also stars Sreeleela in the lead role opposite Ravi Teja.

During the shooting of this film, Ravi Teja met with a small accident and suffered a serious injury, resulting in a muscle tear in his right hand. Initially, he decided to overlook it and continued working on the film, unaware that the situation had worsened.

Later, upon receiving medical attention, Ravi Teja was advised six weeks of bed rest.