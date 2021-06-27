Ravi Teja's next with director Sarath Mandava to start rolling on July 1 in Hyderabad; Details Inside

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja will be seen playing the never-seen-before role in the movie.

Amidst the drop in COVID-19 cases in India, Telangana lifts lockdown completely and celebs are seen back in action. A lot of celebs are seen going to gyms and have resumed the shoot of their upcoming films. Ravi Teja's next with director Sarath Mandava will start rolling on July 1 in Hyderabad. The production no 4 of SLV Cinemas LLP will start rolling from July 1st in Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad with Ravi Teja and other prominent cast taking part in it. Few key scenes will be shot in the first schedule.

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja will be seen playing the never-seen-before role in the movie where he will be seen romancing Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame. Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce the yet to be titled flick under SLV Cinemas LLP. Sam CS will score music, while Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera. The upcoming untitled film also stars Nassar, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles.

Ravi Teja is riding high on the success of his last film Krack. He will be teaming up with another debut director Sarath Mandava who previously worked as a writer for films of several top stars of south India.

