Ravi Teja's next film with Ramesh Varma titled Khiladi; Actor unveils the first look

Reportedly, Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in his upcoming film, Khiladi. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma.

As promised, Ravi Teja has finally made an announcement about his upcoming film titled, Khiladi. Taking to social media, Ravi Teja shared his first look from the film and it looks interesting. One can see, Ravi Teja is dancing and looks dapper in all-black cool attire. Khiladi's tagline in the poster reads, 'Play Smart'. Well, fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Khiladi is being directed by Ramesh Varma and is being produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios. Reportedly, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will be seen in the female lead roles.

The music of the film is by Devi Sri Prasad while Sujit Vaasudev is the cinematographer. Ram-Lakshman master duo is on board to supervise action part. Earlier, sharing a glimpse of Khiladi, Ravi Teja wrote on Instagram, "Yet another interesting & entertaining one lined up." The upcoming Telugu film is grabbing all the attention over its first interesting look. Let's wait to know what's next for the audience. The shooting of the film will go on floors from today. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 scare in the country, Ravi Teja is set to start shooting of his new film. Reportedly, Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Check out Khiladi's first look below:

Here’s my next with the man himself MASSMAHARAJ @RaviTeja_offl Brace up for the Mass #Khiladi you will ever see! Teaming up with great team. Need all your love and blessings @DimpleHayathi @ThisIsDSP #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @idhavish @PenMovies #RT67FirstLook pic.twitter.com/h1UOiJApYA — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) October 18, 2020 Khiladi is said to be high on action and drama. What do you think of the first look? Let us know in the comment section below

Ravi Teja recently resumed shooting of his upcoming film, Krack. The film stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. The film is being directed by Gopichand Mallineni.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal wishes sister Nisha Aggarwal on her birthday with beautiful photos; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×