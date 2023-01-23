Ravi Teja's Ravanasura director Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

Trigger Warning Sudheer Varma, who is a director and actor in the Telugu film industry, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he committed suicide at his residence in Vizag due to unknown reasons. It is reportedly said that he was going through a hard phase in his life.

Sudheer Varma is survived by his wife and two children. More details about his demise are not yet out. The news of young and aspiring actor Sudheer Varma's death by suicide came up as a shocker to the industry. Celebs like Sudhakar Komakula, director Venky Kudumula and others took to Twitter and reacted to the unfortunate demise of Sudheer Varma. Many celebs also offered condolences to the family. Mourning the demise, Sudhakar Komakula, who acted with Sudheer in Kundanapu Bomma, shared the news of his death on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!."

Who is Sudheer Verma? Sudheer Verma made his directorial debut in 2013 with Nikhil Siddharth starrer Swamy Ra Ra and it became a hit at the box office. His next was with Naga Chaitanya titled Dochay, which failed to impress the audiences. He then bagged success with films like Keshava and Ranarangam. In 2022, he bagged huge success with action and comedy film Saakini Daakini, which featured Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. He also acted in supporting roles in movies like Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma. Upcoming film Ravanasura with Ravi Teja Sudheer Babu was working with Ravi Teja for his next, titled Ravanasura. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. The posters and star-studded cast caught the attention of audiences and set major expectations. However, with sudden and unfortunate news, it is not known how the movie will move forward. The action flick is Sudheer Varma’s directorial and is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works. The film will feature five female leads and actresses Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada have been roped in to play crucial roles. Pushpa fame writer Srikanth Vissa who is currently working on the second part of the Allu Arjun starrer as well, has penned a powerful and a first of its kind story for Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura. "I can confidently tell you, there will be a lot of talks about Ravi Teja's dialogues and avatar. You will see a very different Ravi Teja in Ravanasura. It is going to be a very exciting watch and Sudheer is a very fantastic director who is always on his toes," he said.