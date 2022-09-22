Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher joins the shoot; Sets of 70s rural India seen in VIDEO

Ravi Teja is presently working on his first Pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed by filmmaker Vamsee, the biopic on the notorious thief has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Now, Anupam Kher has joined the sets of the film, along with actress Renu Desai. Additionally, a BTS video from the sets of the movie has surfaced on social media. The clip features a rural background with a hut and in the end, we also see the maker of the movie, Vamsee posing for the camera. The project is set against the backdrop of the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Vamsee shed light on this highly-awaited drama. He said, "I'm trying to change the way Ravi Teja talks, walks and his body language, getup too, will be completely different. We all know Ravi Teja's energy and the impact it has but in Tiger Nageswara Rao, I'm not trying to show anything of Ravi Teja. When you see the film, you will feel it is Tiger Nageswara Rao and not Ravi Teja. Talking about the action, of course, there are high scale fight sequences."