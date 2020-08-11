Ravi Teja's upcoming film with director Ramesh Varma titled Khiladi?

The makers of the southern film have not yet announced its official title. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Ravi Teja starrer is called Khiladi.

The south star Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja by his fans and followers will be seen in the upcoming film helmed by Ramesh Varma. The news of Ravi Teja essaying the lead in the upcoming Ramesh Varma directorial got the fans very excited. The director is known for his crime thriller film, called Rakshasudu. The latest news update about the Mass Maharaja states that his film with Varma will be called Khiladi. The makers of the southern film have not yet announced its official title. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Ravi Teja starrer is titled Khiladi.

The south star Ravi Teja is also playing the lead in the upcoming film called Krack. This film will see the lead actor as a tough cop. The film also features south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The first look poster of Krack had impressed the fans and film audiences immensely. Ravi Teja's look as a police officer taking on the bad men in the film is already getting the fans and followers of the actor very interested in the flick.

Shruti Haasan's first look poster from Krack features her in a traditional look. The gorgeous diva is seen donning a saree and is riding a bike along with lead star Ravi Teja. The makers of the film Krack had previously released the film's teaser, which has managed to impress the audience members. The fans of the southern actor are eagerly looking forward to see the film.

