Ravi Teja's upcoming project with Rakshashudu director Ramesh Varma called off?

Ravi Teja's upcoming movie with Rakshashudu director Ramesh Varma has been reportedly called off. The actor is currently gearing up for the action thriller titled Krack.

Ravi Teja’s last two movies Amar Akbar Anthony and Disco Raja could not create magic at the box office. As of now, the actor is trying his hands at a different genre which is masala movies. Teja is currently gearing up for his next movie which is titled Krack. Apart from that, he has two more projects lined up one of which is with Nakkina Trinadha Rao and another one with Rakshashudu director Ramesh Varma much to the excitement of fans.

His new project with Varma which was announced a few months back is reportedly a remake of the Tamil movie titled 1818 that was never released. However, there is a piece of bad news for all the Ravi Teja fans. As per the latest buzz, this project has now been reportedly called off. If media reports are to be believed, the reason behind the movie getting scrapped is related to budget issues. Moreover, Teja also wants to take a little more time before it goes on the floors.

The latest reports also suggest that the actor will be doing another movie instead of the Ramesh Varma directorial. Talking about his upcoming movie Krack, Ravi Teja has been paired up opposite Shruti Haasan. The action thriller also stars Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. It has been produced by B. Madhu and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The music for the movie has been composed by S. Thaman. Krack’s release date has now been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(ALSO READ: KS Ravindra thanks Ravi Teja for doing Power; Says ‘waiting for Chiranjeevi’s nod on the new script’)

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×