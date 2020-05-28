Ravi Teja's upcoming project with Ramesh Varma titled Khiladi; Actor to play dual roles in the movie

As per the latest reports, Ravi Teja's upcoming movie with Ramesh Varma has been titled Khiladi. He will be playing dual roles in this action entertainer.

Ravi Teja has been working hard for his upcoming projects as his previous two movies Amar Akbar Anthony and Disco Raja could not perform well at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for some new projects with varied themes. In the midst of all this, there was a new buzz in between which suggested that the actor will be teaming up with Ramesh Varma for a new movie. However, it was again reported some time back that it has been called off.

However, it has now been confirmed that the movie is at its pre-production phase. Not only that but if the latest media reports are to be believed, this new project has been titled Khiladi. This new title is sure to grab the attention of the curious movie buffs and for all the obvious reasons. As per the latest reports, the Ravi Teja starrer is going to be an action entertainer and he will be portraying double roles in the same.

However, an official confirmation is still awaited on the part of the production house as well as Teja himself. On the work front, the actor will be next seen alongside Shruti Haasan in Krack. He will be playing the role of a cop in the action thriller that has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie also features Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The music for Krack has been composed by S. Thaman.

Credits :123Telugu

