Ravichandran Ashwin speaks against Gen-Z audience’s criticism for Rajinikanth’s Coolie: ‘I didn't find many mistakes…’

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie was released in theatres on August 14, 2025. Despite being a successful box office venture, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, with former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reacting to the feedback.

Ravichandran Ashwin speaks against Gen-Z audience for criticizing Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Ravichandran Ashwin said, “There were many opinions on social media from the Gen Z audience saying that Coolie was not a good movie. I have an issue with that opinion. I watched it when it came to OTT. I watched the film in one stretch without any distraction, and that’s my criterion for watching any film on OTT. I didn’t find many mistakes in Coolie. After watching it, I asked myself whether I had allowed my opinion to be influenced by online comments.”

Ashwin added that while film critics might be able to point out flaws in the movie, but as an audience member, he failed to notice issues to the extent suggested by the negative reviews of Coolie. Notably, the former cricketer has been vocal about his admiration for the superstar on multiple occasions.

For those unaware, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial received considerable criticism when it was released a few months ago. Many comments were directed at the plot holes that were left unanswered in the narrative, along with criticism of the forced inclusion of certain characters.

More about Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, follows the story of Devaraj, a former labourer who lives in seclusion while running a men’s hostel. Upon learning that his best friend and brother-in-law has passed away, he attends the funeral and uncovers a larger conspiracy unfolding around him.

As he dives deeper, Deva crosses paths with a smuggling syndicate with whom he shares a dreaded past. The film explores how the former labourer exacts revenge for his friend.

Apart from the superstar, the flick features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and several others in key roles. Actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also make cameo appearances in the film.

Rajinikanth’s next film

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the action-comedy film Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is expected to be released by mid-2026.

