Razakar OTT Release Date: When and where you can watch the epic historical action drama online

The 2024 Telugu film Razakar: The Silent Genocide made an eye-grabbing release, due to its reference to the real-life battle which ensued before the independence of our country. The film received a lot of flak for its representation of historical facts and caste dynamics. And now, the film is finally set for OTT release.

When and where to watch Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad

Almost a year after its release, the Telugu language epic historical action drama Razakar will now be available to watch online. The film will be premiering on the OTT platform Aha from January 24, 2025.

Official trailer and plot of Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad

Well, the plot of the film undoubtedly touches on a rather sensitive topic from the pages of Indian history. It depicts the struggles and challenges that erupted in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, after India got its freedom on August 15, 1947.

Unlike the rest of the states which tasted true freedom, Hyderabad continued to remain under the Nizami rule, throughout which the people of the state suffered immeasurably at the hands of the Razakars.

The film further has a recollection of extreme fanaticism that broke out as a result of the tensions between the Nizam and the Razakars, vis-a-vis the bravery and courage of real-life heroes who took control and protected masses.

Cast and crew of Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad

Coming to the crew of the film, the storyline and direction are carried out by Yata Satyanarayana, while it's produced by Gudur Narayana Reddy under the banner of Samarveer Creations LLP. Its music is handled by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Speaking about the cast, Razakar stars actors like Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, Indraja and others in key roles.

