RC 15: Ram Charan and S Shankar’s political thriller to clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

Ram Charan , the popular star of the Telugu film industry is joining hands with veteran filmmaker S Shankar , for his next outing. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled RC 15 , is touted to be a high-voltage political thriller. Ram Charan and director Shankar have finished shooting for the major portions of the much-awaited film, in 2022. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the much-awaited untitled film by the beginning of 2024.

Now, the latest reports published by Telugu Bulletin, Ram Charan, and S Shankar's highly anticipated project will mostly hit the theatres for Sankranti 2024. In that case, RC 15 will lock horns with Pushpa 2, the most awaited second installment of Allu Arjun's blockbuster outing Pushpa. In that case, the Telugu film industry will witness one of the biggest box office clashes of recent times in January 2024. The reports regarding the box office clash of the 'Mega' cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have left both their fans and Telugu cinema lovers equally excited. However, both the makers of RC 15 and Pushpa 2 have not officially confirmed the reports, yet.

RC 15 shooting schedule

The RC 15 team, including Ram Charan, S Shankar, and leading lady Kiara Advani, wrapped up the New Zealand shooting schedule of the film in November, last year. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the project are planning to shoot the pending portions of the film in multiple schedules throughout the first half of 2023. Director Shankar and his team are reportedly planning an extensive post-production schedule for the film.

The star cast and crew

RC 15 will mark the second collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, after the 2019-released film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. SJ Suryah, the renowned actor-filmmaker is playing the lead antagonist in the film. Jayaram, Anjali Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others appear in key roles in the film. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film. Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are cranking the camera for the film. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing.