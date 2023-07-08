RC 16 Update: THIS music director gets locked for Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana movie

Ram Charan, the Telugu superstar is currently enjoying an exciting phase in his life as a new father. The RRR actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, this year. As per the reports, Ram Charan is currently making use of his paternal break to the fullest. However, the latest reports suggest that the celebrated actor will soon join the sets of his 16th outing in Telugu cinema, which is tentatively titled RC 16.

AR Rahman to compose music for Ram Charan's RC 16

As per the latest reports, Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman has been roped in to compose songs and original score for RC 16, which is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The recent updates suggest that Rahman, who is very particular about reading scripts before signing a new project, is highly impressed with the subject of Ram Charan's ambitious film. If things go as planned, the makers of RC 16 might welcome AR Rahman officially on board with a social media update, very soon. In that case, the much-awaited project will mark Ram Charan's first-ever onscreen collaboration with the Mozart of Madras.