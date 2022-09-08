RC15: 'Awesome day at work with dearest brother Ram Charan' says S Thaman as he shares a photo with RRR star

After the overwhelming success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Ram Charan on the big screens yet again. The Acharya actor will next star in filmmaker S Shankar's RC15. Ace musician S Thaman is scoring the tunes for this yet-to-be-titled project and now, the music director has shared a picture with Ram Charan on his Twitter handle, along with the caption, "Awesome day at Work With dearest brother @AlwaysRamCharanRC15 And @KChiruTweets gaaru‘s Arriving on October 5th #GodFatherOnOct5th."

For the unversed, Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in the film. One of these characters is believed to be that of a police officer, while the other one will be that of a student. The gripping story for this bilingual political thriller has been penned by Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Kiara Advani has been signed as the leading lady for RC15. While the cinematography has been performed by Tirru and R.Rathnavelu, Shameer Muhammed will be taking care of the editing.