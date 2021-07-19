RC15: Choreographer Jani Master roped in for Shankar & Ram Charan’s pan Indian film; Recalls his journey

Popular choreographer Jani Master has been roped in for director Shankar and Ram Charan’s pan Indian film RC15. He recalled that he was a backup dancer in director Shankar's 2003 film, Boys.

Ram Charan, the most popular actor of South and phenomenal director Shankar, who is one of the pioneering filmmakers of India, are collaborating for a pan Indian film. This yet to be titled film is tentatively referred to as RC15. The combination of Ram Charan and Shankar was not something that fans expected and have been ecstatic since the project’s announcement. Shankar is known for going an extra mile for his movies and roping in the best of the best cast and crew for his movies. In the latest, it has been announced that popular choreographer Jani Master is roped in for foot tapping dance moves.

Jani took to Twitter and confirmed that he has been roped in as the choreographer for Shankar's film with Ram Charan. He also shared a photo with director Shankar and penned a long note about his journey from backup dancer in the filmmaker’s films to choreographing his film RC15. The choreographer wrote, "Being a stage performer to #Muqabula song to Backup dancer among 500+ people in #Boys, I've admired @shankarshanmugh Sir alot. Now, being the main choreographer to his film with my fvt. Hero, person #RamCharan Sir #RC15 feels unbelievable. Thank you for believing in me Sir. I'm always grateful to @AlwaysRamCharan Sir, #DilRaju garu for giving the constant support & best opportunities.”

Being a stage performer to #Muqabula song to Backup dancer among 500+ people in #Boys, I've admired @shankarshanmugh Sir alot. Now, being the main choreographer to his film with my fvt. Hero, person #RamCharan Sir #RC15 feels unbelievable. Thank you for believing in me Sir pic.twitter.com/W6uCWU8Kt8 — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) July 17, 2021

It is to be noted that Jani Master has been roped in as the dance choreographer for Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the film. He even celebrated his birthdays on thr sets of Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and the crew.

RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. Now reports suggest that the film's shooting will commence in September. An official announcement is still awaited.

