RC15 hero Ram Charan posts cool PIC in baggy jeans and jacket; Katrina Kaif REACTS

For the unaware, Ram Charan was recently in New Zealand to shoot for a peppy number for his forthcoming drama, RC15. Featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, international dancers have also been roped in for this special number. Recently, the leading lady shared a picture of enjoying delicious burgers with Ram Charan during the shoot on social media.

RRR actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a fresh set of photographs. He looked dapper in black baggy jeans and a matching T-shirt, along with a stylish jacket. He completed his outfit of the day with olive green shades and matching sports shoes. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also reacted to his post with a like. Posting the stills on the photo-sharing app, the Acharya star wrote, "Still in thoughts 🇯🇵..."

The co-stars were cuteness personified as they channeled their inner foodies. Dropping the picture, Kiara Advani wrote on Instagram, "Burgers with these buggers...Song shoot diet in New Zealand." Scored by ace music composer S Thaman, the track is choreographed by dance master Jani Master.

About RC15

Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will also see SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in the ancillary cast.

The script of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, whereas Tirru is looking after the cinematography.

Ram Charan's cool new look

If the reports are to be believed, the Acharya actor will be seen as an IAS officer in the film. He has opted for a fresh look for his upcoming drama. He recently dropped a sneak peek of his new cool avatar on the internet. The star posted a picture with the celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, flaunting his radiant smile. He posed in a green sweatshirt, along with black pants, black sunnies, a subtle beard, and sliders with socks.

