RC15: Kiara Advani joins the stellar team of director Shankar and Ram Charan's pan Indian film

The ace Tamil Director Shankar and Ram Charan are gearing up with a pan-Indian project tentatively titled #RC15. Amidst the massive expectations, makers announced another update. The makers of RC15 took to social media and announced Kiara Advani as the leading lady of the film. This announcement was made on the occasion of Kiara's birthday with a special poster featuring herself and director Shankar. In the new picture, Kiara looks stunning in the white formal wear with jeans. Take a look at the post here:

This film marks Ram Charan’s 15th film and the eminent producer Dil Raju’s 50th film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Therefore, the film is tentatively titled #RC15 and #SVC50. It is one of the most anticipated movies in Tamil and Telugu.

Kiara Advani who mesmerized the audience with her girl next door role in Bharath Ane Nenu (2018) was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019,) opposite Ram Charan. Despite doing only two films in Telugu cinema, Kiara remains to be the most loved actress among the audience. RC15 will mark the second-time collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Their chemistry on-screen and friendship off-screen is really good so fans are eagerly waiting to witness their magic again on the big screen.

RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and S Thaman is composing music. RC15 will be released in Tamil and Telugu and the shoot is expected to begin in September.