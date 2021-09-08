RC15: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan & Ranveer Singh are all suited up in smiles for an epic PIC at launch ceremony

Ram Charan & Tamil director Shankar's RC15 was officially launched today with a formal puja in Hyderabad. The event was graced by Bollywood actor along with Chiranjeevi and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Kiara Advani, who is the leading lady of the film, shared an epic photo with two handsome men of the industry- Ranveer Singh & Ram Charan.

Kiara Advani took her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself along with Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan from the launch ceremony of RC15, which took place today in Hyderabad. All the three can be seen suited up in formals and flaunting their bright smiles as they pose for an epic photo of the day. She captioned the photo, "It Suits us (sic)."

Recently, Kiara Advani opened up about working on RC15 to ETimes and said, "I am really looking forward to working with Shankar sir. I have watched Shankar’s films and he is incredible. I am excited to work with him. It’s my first pan- India project. It’s the first time I’m working with Shankar sir. I am excited and nervous to work with him. I am preparing to give my best and I hope the effort translates into something we both cherish."

Ranveer Singh attended the launch ceremony as he is also working with director Shankar on the Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. Photos of Ranveer Singh along with Ram Charan and other celebs from the launch ceremony are going viral on the internet. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's dad gave the first clap and the full-fledged shoot is expected to commence in a couple of days.

RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman is the music composer.