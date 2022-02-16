RC15: Makers share a statement strongly opposing piracy on sets as they begin shoot amid crowd in Rajahmundry

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next pan-Indian film with director Shankar Shanmugham, tentatively titled RC15. The team flew to Rajahmundry on Sunday for 15-day long schedule. The makers announced that they have begun shooting in open areas with crowd and requested everyone to avoid taking photos or videos. They also mentioned that if any piracy content about the film is surfaced on social media, it will be reported to the anti-piracy team.

The makers of RC15 took to Twitter and released a statement strongly opposing piracy on sets. The statement read The shoot of #RC15 #SVC50 is happening in open areas with a crowd as per the requirements of the film. We request everyone to maintain restraint and avoid posting shooting pictures and videos taken illegally. Our anti-piracy team will be taking action against ids posting the unauthorised content."

Ram Charan was welcomed with open arms by the Rajahmundry public. Fans of the actor went berserk and also ran behind his car as he headed to the shoot location to catch a glimpse of him. The videos went viral on the internet.

The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru. Ram Charan starrer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Also Read: Ram Charan roped in for a Netflix web series?