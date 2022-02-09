RC15: Ram Charan and Shankar's film story penned by Karthik Subbaraj; Director reveals major details

Ram Charan and director Shankar's film, which is being called RC15, is one of the most anticipated films in the South. Well, the latest revelation about the project is that popular Tamil director Karthik Subbaraju has penned the story. Although many were surprised by this fact, fans can't wait to watch the movie as they are hoping for a blockbuster story because of his previous like Petta, Jaggame Thandiram and the upcoming movie Mahaan.

In an interview, Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he has penned the script of Ram Charan's RC15. "Yes, I was the one who penned the story for 'RC15'. Having taken the story from me, Shankar sir developed it according to his own style. I am excited about the project," Karthik said.

Karthik also revealed that 'RC15' is a political drama, which ends the assumptions about the genre of this upcoming big-budget movie.

Ram Charan will be collaborating with ace director Shankar and eminent producer Dil Raju for a massive pan-Indian project, tentatively titled RC15 and SVC50. Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead. SS Thaman is the music composer of the film. The award-winning dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra has been roped in for RC15 and Jani Master is the choreographer.

The shooting is currently underway, as the upcoming schedule is to be shot in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. RC15 is a pan-Indian film and will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film is eyeing for release in 2022.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Makers of Ram Charan starrer RC15 visit Andhra Pradesh for recce