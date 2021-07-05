RC15: Ram Charan assures an update soon as he meets Shankar in Chennai; Says 'had a fabulous day'

Mega Power Star Ram Charan recently visited director Shankar in Chennai to discuss about their upcoming film tentatively referred as RC15. The actor seemingly had a great time with the ace director. He posted a picture with him on his social media handle, thanking him and his family for being warm hosts. He tweeted, "Had a fabulous day in chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50."

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Ram Charan, Dil Raju and Shankar are coming together for a film. This film will mark actor Ram Charan's 15th film and Sri Venkateswara Creations' 50th film. "Addressed as RC 15, the makers were initially planning to take the film on floors from the first week of July. However, the second wave of pandemic resulted in a delay in not just the final schedule of Charan’s on-going assignment, RRR, but also slowed down the pre-production process of RC 15. With things getting back to normal, it’s now all poised to go on the floors from the first week of September," revealed a source close to the development.