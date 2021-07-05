  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RC15: Ram Charan assures an update soon as he meets Shankar in Chennai; Says 'had a fabulous day'

Ram Charan recently met director Shankar in Chennai to discuss about their upcoming film, tentatively referred as RC15.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 12:41 pm
RC15, Ram Charan, Shankar movie details RC15: Ram Charan assures an update soon as he meets Shankar in Chennai; Says 'had a fabulous day'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mega Power Star Ram Charan recently visited director Shankar in Chennai to discuss about their upcoming film tentatively referred as RC15. The actor seemingly had a great time with the ace director. He posted a picture with him on his social media handle, thanking him and his family for being warm hosts. He tweeted, "Had a fabulous day in chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50." 

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Ram Charan, Dil Raju and Shankar are coming together for a film. This film will mark actor Ram Charan's 15th film and Sri Venkateswara Creations' 50th film. "Addressed as RC 15, the makers were initially planning to take the film on floors from the first week of July. However, the second wave of pandemic resulted in a delay in not just the final schedule of Charan’s on-going assignment, RRR, but also slowed down the pre-production process of RC 15. With things getting back to normal, it’s now all poised to go on the floors from the first week of September," revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has resumed shooting of RRR co-starring Jr NTR. The film is helmed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film's music is scored by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and other international actors in important roles. 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Alia Bhatt teams up again with Ram Charan for a big project after RRR?
Kichcha Sudeep approached to play a key role in Shankar’s next pan Indian film with Ram Charan?
OFFICIAL: Ram Charan and Shankar team up for Dil Raju’s mega budget Pan India film
Ram Charan’s collaboration with director Shankar Shanmugham to be announced soon?
Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan team up for a blockbuster combo with director Shankar?
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Court dismisses injunction against director Shankar
close