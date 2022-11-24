RC15: Ram Charan flaunts his cool new look in the latest PICS as he begins a schedule in New Zealand

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming film RC15, directed by Shankar. The film has been carrying great expectations ever since its inception and the actor's new look for the film has caught all the attention. Fans are super excited to watch the actor in a cool new avatar and his latest pics from the sets of RC15 have set the internet on fire. Ram Charan is currently in New Zealand for a new schedule of RC15. The actor shared a pic with his celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim as he flaunted his cool new look with a radiant smile. Ram is seen in a sweatshirt paired up with black pants, black sunnies, a subtle beard, and sliders with socks.

Sharing a pic from the sets of RC15 in his new look, Ram Charan wrote, "Magical work of @aalimhakim coming up!! #rc15." According to reports, the team will shoot a song featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in New Zealand during the latest schedule.

Here are a few more candid pics of Ram Charan with the hairstylist from the sets of RC15 in New Zealand.

