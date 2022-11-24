RC15: Ram Charan flaunts his cool new look in the latest PICS as he begins a schedule in New Zealand
Ram Charan is currently in New Zealand for a new schedule of RC15. The actor shared pics with his celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim as he flaunted his cool new look.
Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming film RC15, directed by Shankar. The film has been carrying great expectations ever since its inception and the actor's new look for the film has caught all the attention. Fans are super excited to watch the actor in a cool new avatar and his latest pics from the sets of RC15 have set the internet on fire.
Ram Charan is currently in New Zealand for a new schedule of RC15. The actor shared a pic with his celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim as he flaunted his cool new look with a radiant smile. Ram is seen in a sweatshirt paired up with black pants, black sunnies, a subtle beard, and sliders with socks.
Sharing a pic from the sets of RC15 in his new look, Ram Charan wrote, "Magical work of @aalimhakim coming up!! #rc15." According to reports, the team will shoot a song featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in New Zealand during the latest schedule.
Here are a few more candid pics of Ram Charan with the hairstylist from the sets of RC15 in New Zealand.
Ram Charan's cool new look
On July 5, Ram Charan shared a glimpse of his brand-new cool look and made fans super curious. Well, fans can't wait to watch the actor in the film and are super excited about what's in the store. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the role of IAS officer in the film.
About RC15
Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and the songs are choreographed by Jani Master. The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru.
Also Read: Throwback: When Ram Charan and niece Navishka took the internet by storm with their performance on Baby Shark