RC15: Ram Charan gets a warm welcome from his fans in Kurnool as he arrives for the shoot

Ram Charan is back on the sets of his upcoming film RC15, directed by Shankar. After many months, the actor is all set to resume the shoot of RC15 in Kurnool. The star got mobbed by fans as he arrived in the city for a shoot. Fans welcomed him with posters, whistles, and cheers and tried to get a glimpse of him as he waved from the car. Amid full security around his car, Ram Charan arrived at Kurnool and received a warm welcome. The actor waved and folded his hands as he greeted them from the car. The video is enough proof of what a massive fan following he enjoys among the people.

A few videos and pics of Ram Charan from Kurnool have surfaced on social media and are trending. Check out Ram Charan's video from Kurnool for the RC15 shoot:



In November, Ram Charan and the team wrapped up a schedule in New Zealand. The actor also shared some glimpses from the shoot, along with the caption, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand 🇳🇿.song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special.@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always."

