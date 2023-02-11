RC15: Ram Charan gets a warm welcome from his fans in Kurnool as he arrives for the shoot
Ram Charan is back on the sets of his upcoming film Shankar directorial RC15. The star got mobbed by fans as he arrived in the city for a shoot.
Ram Charan is back on the sets of his upcoming film RC15, directed by Shankar. After many months, the actor is all set to resume the shoot of RC15 in Kurnool. The star got mobbed by fans as he arrived in the city for a shoot. Fans welcomed him with posters, whistles, and cheers and tried to get a glimpse of him as he waved from the car.
Amid full security around his car, Ram Charan arrived at Kurnool and received a warm welcome. The actor waved and folded his hands as he greeted them from the car. The video is enough proof of what a massive fan following he enjoys among the people.
A few videos and pics of Ram Charan from Kurnool have surfaced on social media and are trending.
Check out Ram Charan's video from Kurnool for the RC15 shoot:
In November, Ram Charan and the team wrapped up a schedule in New Zealand. The actor also shared some glimpses from the shoot, along with the caption, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand 🇳🇿.song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special.@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always."
About RC15
If the reports are to be believed, the RRR actor will play the role of an IAS officer in the film, and he has even opted for a fresh look for his next. The project is being directed by filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham, who is credited with blockbuster hits like Indian, and Robot, to name a few. Bankrolled by famous producers Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles.
The gripping story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while Tirru is looking after the camera work for the film. Renowned composer S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie, whereas the numbers are being choreographed by dance master Jani Master.
