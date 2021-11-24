RC15: Ram Charan gets a makeover for the film; Poses for photos with his fur baby on the sets

Ram Charan has kickstarted the shoot of his magnum opus, RC15. After wrapping up an important schedule in Mumbai, Ram Charan is now shooting in Hyderabad. A few photos of the actor posing with his fur baby and flaunting his new look have surfaced on Twitter. One can see, the RRR actor gets a makeover and looks super cool as ever.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana also accompanied him to the sets. Kiara Advani recently joined Ram Charan and the team in Hyderabad for the new schedule. Being directed by Shankar, the yet to be titled film also has Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Rahman, Srikanth and others in important roles. Thirunavukarasu handles the cinematography, while Thaman is onboard for the film's music. RC15 is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Check out Ram Charan's photos from the sets below:

Meanwhile, the Rangasthalam actor is looking forward to the grand release of RRR. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli and has Jr NTR in the lead role. RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 7th January 2022.

Besides, Ram Charan will be seen sharing the screen space with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time in his 13-long year in Siva Koratala's Acharya. Starring Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role and Pooja Hegde in a cameo, Acharya will release on 4 February 2022.

