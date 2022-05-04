RC15: Ram Charan heads to Vizag with furry friend Rhyme for shoot of Shankar's film

Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Vizag for the shoot of his upcoming film RC15. The actor who is currently under Lord Ayyapa Deeksha was clicked in a black outfit with no shoes and a mask. His furry pet Rhyme, who seems to be tagging along with Charan everywhere was accompanied by him.

Ram Charan was clicked as he got out of his swanky car and also posed for paps with a smile. However, it was hidden behind the mask as he matched it with his outfit. Fans of the actor have thronged in thousands at the Vizag airport to welcome him. Reports also state that the actor's fans are hosting a huge rally to welcome him to the city.

Check out Ram Charan's pics here:

According to reports, Ram Charan will appear in the role of IAS and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year. However, the makers are yet to disclose details of Ram Charan's role as no posters have been unveiled so far.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and the songs are choreographed by Jani Master. The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru.

