RC15 UPDATE: Ram Charan heads to Rajahmundry for shooting new schedule of S Shankar's directorial

Ram Charan was captured at the airport today as he left for Rajahmundry to shoot the next leg of RC15 schedule.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Updated on Oct 12, 2022 01:59 PM IST  |  141.2K
Photo Courtesy: (Pinkvilla)
Ram Charan clicked at the airport

Mega Power Star Ram Charan was captured by the paparazzi at the airport today as he was heading to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for the next leg of his forthcoming film, RC15 shoot. He looked dapper in a a green shirt and blue trousers with black shades and black shoes as his off duty look.
Made under the direction of Shankar Shanmugham, who is credited with blockbuster hits like Indian, Robot, to name a few. Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the drama opposite Ram Charan.

Check out the pictures below:

Credits: Pinkvilla

