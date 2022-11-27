RC15: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and team celebrate choreographer Bosco Martis' birthday on the set

As you might know that Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are in New Zealand to shoot a special number for their highly-anticipated drama, RC15. The fans eagerly await to witness any sneak peek from the sets of S Shankar's directorial. Recently, the team celebrated choreographer Bosco Martis' birthday on the sets. In the video that has surfaced on the internet, the leads, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani can be seen cutting the cake with the choreographer.

Earlier, the leading lady of RC15 , Kiara Advani dropped some stills of enjoying delicious burgers with co-star Ram Charan and captioned the post, "Burgers with these buggers...Song shoot diet in New Zealand." For the unversed, renowned music composer, S Thaman has rendered the music for RC15.

About RC15

Helmed by filmmaker S Shankar, the project has been financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will also see SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, alongside Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles, along with the rest.

The script of RC15 has been written by director Karthik Subbaraju, and Tirru is the head of the cinematography department. Shameer Muhammed is taking care of the film's editing.

Ram Charan's cool new look

Going by the reports, the RRR actor will play the role of an IAS officer in the film. In order to fit the part, he has opted for a fresh look for his next. Giving the movie buffs insight into his latest avatar, he recently dropped a glimpse of his new cool look on social media. The Acharya star posted a picture with the celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. He was seen donning a green sweatshirt, paired with black pants, black sunnies, and a subtle beard. Additionally, the star dazzled with his radiant smile.

