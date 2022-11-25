RC15: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani channel their inner foodies as they enjoy burgers during New Zealand schedule

Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan is currently occupied with director S Shankar's next, named RC15 for now. At the moment, the team is shooting in New Zealand. They will be filming a special themed dance number during the outdoor shoot, which will be picturized on the lead pair, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Going by the reports, international dancers have also been roped in for this special number. Now, the leading lady of the movie took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of enjoying delicious burgers with the RRR star. These two looked extremely adorable as they channeled their inner foodies. Sharing the picture, Kiara Advani captioned the post, "Burgers with these buggers...Song shoot diet in New Zealand." Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the movie, while the upbeat numbers are being choreographed by dance master Jani Master.

Check out the post below: