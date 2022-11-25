RC15: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani channel their inner foodies as they enjoy burgers during New Zealand schedule
Ram Charan and his co-star Kiara Advani relishing on some delicious burgers during the New Zealand schedule of RC15.
Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan is currently occupied with director S Shankar's next, named RC15 for now. At the moment, the team is shooting in New Zealand. They will be filming a special themed dance number during the outdoor shoot, which will be picturized on the lead pair, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Going by the reports, international dancers have also been roped in for this special number. Now, the leading lady of the movie took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of enjoying delicious burgers with the RRR star.
These two looked extremely adorable as they channeled their inner foodies. Sharing the picture, Kiara Advani captioned the post, "Burgers with these buggers...Song shoot diet in New Zealand." Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the movie, while the upbeat numbers are being choreographed by dance master Jani Master.
About RC15
RC15 has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Aside from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the much-awaited drama also stars SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra as supporting cast.
Meanwhile, the captivating story of RC15 has been penned by director Karthik Subbaraju, whereas Tirru is cranking the camera for the film.
Ram Charan's cool new look
Ram Charan will be donning a fresh look for his upcoming drama. Dropping a sneak peek of his new cool avatar, he recently posted a pic with the celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, flaunting his radiant smile. The star posed in a green sweatshirt paired up with black pants, black sunnies, a subtle beard, and sliders with socks. The latest look of Ram Charan left the fans awestruck.
Going by the reports, the Acharya actor will be seen in the role of an IAS officer in the film.
