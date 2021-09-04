RC15: Ram Charan & Shankar's pan Indian film to launch on September 8; THIS Bollywood star to attend it?

Ram Charan and director Shankar's film, which is being called RC15, is one of the most anticipated films in the South. The makers of the film took to Twitter to officially announce the news of the launch. RC15 will officially go on the floors with a formal puja ceremony on September 8.

According to reports, there is speculation in tinseltown that Bollywood actor will be a part of the launch ceremony. Sharing the happy news, the makers wrote, “Our 50th Venture ! Most Awaited #RC15 Launch On September 8th @AlwaysRamCharan @shankarshanmugh.”

Ram Charan will be collaborating with ace director Shankar and eminent producer Dil Raju for a massive pan-Indian project. This project will mark Ram Charan’s 15th film and Dil Raju’s 50th film and hence tentatively titled RC15 and SVC50. Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead. Ram and Kiara had earlier worked together in Boyapati Srinu's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. SS Thaman is the music composer of the film. The award-winning dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra has been roped in for RC15 and Jani Master is the choreographer.

RC15 is a pan-Indian film and will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film is eyeing for release in 2022. As Ram Charan has wrapped up shooting for his two films, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR and his father Chiranjeevi's film Acharya, he will put all his focus on RC15 from now.