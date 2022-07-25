RC15: Ram Charan shoots his next at the Victoria Memorial Home in Hyderabad

Ever since the massive success of RRR, Ram Charan fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens yet again. He is presently working on S Shankar's drama, tentatively titled RC15. The latest buzz about the project is that the team is currently shooting for the flick at the Victoria Memorial Home in Hyderabad. However, it is not sure yet whether the movie's female lead Kiara Advani is also a part of this ongoing schedule of RC15 or not.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Ram Charan will be filming an upbeat song number for the drama, which will be choreographed on lavish sets and at multiple locations. It was further believed that this college-themed track will also star around 400 dancers.

This song in question will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Ram Charan will appear in a fresh look in this peppy number. This latest avatar of the star is being touted as "stunning" by the makers. The tunes for the track have been composed by ace musician S Thaman. In the meantime, Ram Charan will reportedly be seen in a dual role in the film. The RC15 team has already shot some important schedules on the movie in places like Amritsar and Vizag.

Furthermore, Ram Charan has also joined forces with the Jersey maker Gowtam Tinnanuri for another yet-to-be-titled drama. The flick has been temporarily named RC16. Although the project has already been announced, further details about the cast and crew of the movie are still under wraps.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'last' romantic movie; Rashmika Mandanna reveals details about her role