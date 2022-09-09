RC15: Ram Charan welcomes Tamil actor SJ Suryah on board in his next with director Shankar
Tamil actor and director SJ Suryah joins the cast of Ram Charan starrer.
Ram Charan will be seen next in a pan-Indian film, tentatively titled RC15, directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Shankar. It is one of the most anticipated films and features the finest actors from Telugu and Tamil. The latest to join the cast is director and actor SJ Suryah. He will be seen in a pivotal role in the yet-to-be-titled film.
SJ Suryah was welcomed on board as the cast of Ram Charan starrer. The makers shared a poster of him on Twitter to announce the same. The RRR also welcomed him on board through his Twitter handle.
Take a look at the poster here:
The shoot of RC15 is currently progressing at brisk phase. Ace musician S Thaman is scoring the tunes for this yet-to-be-titled project and the music director has shared a picture with Ram Charan on his Twitter handle, along with the caption, "Awesome day at Work With dearest brother @AlwaysRamCharanRC15 And @KChiruTweets gaaru‘s Arriving on October 5th #GodFatherOnOct5th."
Also Read: RC15: 'Awesome day at work with dearest brother Ram Charan' says S Thaman as he shares a photo with RRR star
Recently, Ram Charan and the team shot for an upbeat song number, which was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya on expensive sets and multiple locations. More than 1,000 dancers danced alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for a song in RC15. Reportedly, the RRR actor will be seen in a dual role, student and police officer in the film.
Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and the songs are choreographed by Jani Master. The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru.