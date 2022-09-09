RC15: Ram Charan welcomes Tamil actor SJ Suryah on board in his next with director Shankar

Ram Charan will be seen next in a pan-Indian film, tentatively titled RC15, directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Shankar. It is one of the most anticipated films and features the finest actors from Telugu and Tamil. The latest to join the cast is director and actor SJ Suryah. He will be seen in a pivotal role in the yet-to-be-titled film. SJ Suryah was welcomed on board as the cast of Ram Charan starrer. The makers shared a poster of him on Twitter to announce the same. The RRR also welcomed him on board through his Twitter handle.

Take a look at the poster here:

The shoot of RC15 is currently progressing at brisk phase. Ace musician S Thaman is scoring the tunes for this yet-to-be-titled project and the music director has shared a picture with Ram Charan on his Twitter handle, along with the caption, "Awesome day at Work With dearest brother @AlwaysRamCharanRC15 And @KChiruTweets gaaru‘s Arriving on October 5th #GodFatherOnOct5th." Also Read: RC15: 'Awesome day at work with dearest brother Ram Charan' says S Thaman as he shares a photo with RRR star