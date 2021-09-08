RC15: Ram Charan's film launched in presence of Ranveer Singh & others; Makers share POSTER to introduce cast

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan & ace Tamil Director Shankar will be collaborating for the first time on tentatively titled film #RC15. The film went on the floors with a formal puja ceremony, which was star-studded affair as the three most prominent celebrities graced the event. The makers also released a poster introducing the cast & crew of the film

Coming to the poster, which was released, shows the entire cast and crew of RC15. While it is already known that Kiara Advani is the leading lady, and S Thaman is the music composer, other cast and crew from the film were announced. Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and comedy star Sunil have been roped in to play supporting roles.

As reported earlier, Bollywood actor attended the launch ceremony in Hyderabad along with Megastar Chiranjeevi and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Reportedly, the pooja will begin at 10.15 am at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The pics from the puja ceremony will release later in the day.

On September 7, director Shankar conducted a photoshoot featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar was the man behind the lens for the photoshoot.

RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. This is Dil Raju’s 50th film and hence tentatively titled SVC50 as well. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and cinematography is by Tirru. RC15 is a pan-Indian project which will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.