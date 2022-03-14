RC15: Ram Charan's first look likely to be out on his birthday

Ram Charan’s upcoming magnum opus, tentatively titled RC15 is back in news. The latest buzz around the project is that the first look of the film being helmed by Shankar is likely to be out on the RRR actor's birthday. For those of you who do not know, Ram Charan will be turning 37 on March 27.

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Renowned Tamil director Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script and ace music composer S Thaman has provided the background score. The award-winning dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra is also a crucial part of this venture along with choreographer Jani Master.



RC15 is a pan-Indian film and will be shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers are eyeing a 2022 release, although an official release date for the movie has not been announced yet.

This is one of the most anticipated ventures in the South right now and was launched last September with a formal Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, along with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Baahubali filmmaker, SS Rajamouli.

In the meantime, the fans are also eagerly waiting for the release of SS Rajamouli's much-hyped periodic drama, RRR. With Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as part of the primary cast, the film is expected to reach the theatres on 25 March. Going by the response given to the sneak peeks of the film, RRR promises a great response at the box office.

