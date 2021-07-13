RC15: Screenwriter Sai Madhav Burra on board for Ram Charan and Shankar's pan India project

Ram Charan's RC15 has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in the store.

As we all know, Ram Charan has collaborated with director Shankar for an upcoming film, tentatively titled RC15. This is Ram Charan’s 15th outing and marks Dil Raju's 50th production venture. RC15 has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in the store. Meanwhile, the makers have shared an exciting update about screenwriter Sai Madhav Burra joining the team to pen dialogues for Ram Charan and Shankar's pan India project.

Sai Madhav Burra has penned dialogues for films such as Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum (2012). Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015), Kanche (2015), Gopala Gopala (2015), Khaidi No. 150 (2017) and Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017). Recently, Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself along with Shankar and Dil Raju as he met them in Chennai. He tweeted, "Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon!" Meanwhile, the makers are set to reveal further details about the film soon.

Writer Sai Madhav Burra pens dialogue for #Shankar - Ram Charan's pan-India project. The pre-production is in full-swing. Guess who will compose the music? #RC15 #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/oTawMKJ3s1 — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) July 13, 2021

Ram Charan, meanwhile, has resumed shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film will see him sharing the screen space with Jr NTR for the first time ever.

He also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role with Pooja Hegde in a cameo.

