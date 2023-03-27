RC15 Title REVEAL: Ram Charan's next with Kiara Advani titled Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have been shooting for their upcoming political thriller, tentatively titled RC 15. The film, helmed by veteran filmmaker S Shankar, marks Ram Charan's 15th outing in the film industry. On March 25, pictures of Ram Charan's pre-birthday celebrations at RC 15 location, went viral on social media. Today, on Ram Charan's birthday, the popular Telugu star announced the title of the film, co-starring Kiara Advani. It has been titled 'Game Changer', and Ram Charan shared the title reveal video.

Ram Charan's next with Kiara Advani titled Game Changer

Ram Charan took to his Twitter, and wrote, "Game Changer it is!!!!" while sharing the link to the title reveal video. Check it out below! Director S Shankar also took to his Twitter handle to wish Ram Charan on his birthday, as well as to reveal the title of the film Game Changer. "Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer ⁦@AlwaysRamCharan⁩ being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off screen makes you a #gamechanger @SVC_official @advani_kiara @MusicThaman @DOP_Tirru," he wrote. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the cast of Game Changer also includes Anjali, Samuthirakani, S J Surya, Srikanth, Sunil. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film.

Ram Charan's pre-birthday celebrations at RC 15 location with Kiara Advani and others

Ramn Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Meanwhile, two days ago, the actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations on the sets of Game Changer, along with Kiara Advani, director S Shankar and other team members. Post wrapping up the shooting of a song sequence for the film, the team of Game Changer threw a special birthday bash for Ram Charan. He looked dapper in a light blue shirt paired with white pants, while Kiara looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless top with denim jeans. The team had a blast, and in case you haven't seen the pictures yet, check them out below!

Game Changer marks the second on-screen collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. They earlier shared screen space in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which also stars Vivek Oberoi.

