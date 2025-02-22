RC16: AR Rahman takes home THIS whopping amount as remuneration for Ram Charan's upcoming sports flick; REPORTS

After a mediocre hit with Shankar’s Game Changer, all eyes are on Ram Charan’s next big project, RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Marking the director-actor duo’s first collaboration, the movie is expected to be a sports drama co-starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Meanwhile, AR Rahman will be composing the music for the movie.

And now, a recent 123Telugu report has mentioned the whooping charges the musical maestro is taking home as fees from working on RC16. Well, the singer is taking somewhere around Rs. 8 crores as remuneration for the pan-Indian project starring Ram Charan.

However, these are merely reports and there is no official confirmation on the matter from anyone as of now.

Speaking more about the upcoming high-budget entertainer, the movie is likely to revolve around the popular sport of cricket, based on a major update that was shared earlier by the DOP of the movie.

Well, the Director of Photography for the project had dropped a BTS shooting glimpse from the sets of RC16, wherein he revealed how massive floodlights were used to replicate daytime for shooting a scene of power cricket.

Check out the post here:

Other than Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma was also confirmed to be a part of the movie, playing a very special role. Ram Charan has trained extensively for creating a well-built physique for the movie and would showcase a never-seen-before avatar for the same.

Back on February 15, the Game Changer actor dropped a hearty birthday wish for RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana. Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped a picture of them two.

Take a look at it here:

Along with it, he wrote, “Happy birthday dear Buchi babu sana!!! Wishing u all the success this year!!”

After this project, Ram Charan will collaborate once more with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for an upcoming project titled RC17.

