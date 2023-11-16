RC16 BUZZ: Will Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi star in Ram Charan’s next film?

Ram Charan who is set to return to the silver screen pretty soon has also sparked rumors about his next film, tentatively called RC16. According to reports, he is likely to collaborate with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.

Adding to the excitement, it is believed that actress Sai Pallavi will be joining them for the first time and will play the leading lady in the film. Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to play the main antagonist’s role in the film.

More about RC16

Ram Charan is currently busy with his next film Game Changer which will be directed by Tamil director S Shankar in his maiden outing in Telugu cinema. Though no official confirmation has been made in regard to RC16, it was been rumored for some time that Buchi Babu Sana will don the director's hat for this film. Earlier on, there were also rumors suggesting Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri as the director.

Moreover, there have been early reports that RC16's music will most likely be composed by AR Rahman, marking a return for the composer to Telugu cinema after more than 7 years.

The music maestro has been part of various Telugu films in his career starting from Venkatesh Daggubati’s Super Police, Mahesh Babu’s Nani, Pawan Kalyan’s Kommuram Puli, and finally Naga Chaitanya’s Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo. If the rumors are to be believed then the next Ram Charan movie is truly special for many reasons.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan was last seen in the 2021 film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and had Jr NTR alongside him. The film which was a huge blockbuster around the world was celebrated by many.

Moreover, S Shankar is directing Ram Charan’s next release called Game Changer, which has the story written by Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and many more in key roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish with S Thaman composing the music.

It's first single Jaragandi was supposed to be released on 10th of November, coinciding with the festival of Diwali but due to audio documentation issues with different audio firms, the makers had to postpone the release of the single. The official date for the same is yet to be announced.

