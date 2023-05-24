RC16: Director Buchi Babu Sana drops big hint about Ram Charan starrer; Shares pic with actor

Ram Charan's next, tentatively titled RC16 is with director Buchi Babu Sana. Although, the film was announced a while ago, it is yet to go on floors as the actor is busy with Shankar's Game Changer. However, now, the director dropped a big hint as he shared a pic with the RRR actor. It seems like the actor and director duo began working on the film.

Buchi Babu Sana took to Twitter and shared a picture with Ram Charan. He captioned the pic, "Exciting times ahead!!!!With our Global Star... @AlwaysRamCharan garu." In the pic, Ram Charan is seen posing with the director in bright smiles. Fans were quick enough to take to the comment section and wish the director good luck for his next with Ram Charan.

Check out Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana's pic

About RC16

The first poster of RC16 was released by the director on Ram Charan's birthday. Buchi Babu Sana took to Twitter and shared the poster of the film to wish Ram Charan his birthday. The poster showcased a beautiful sketch of Charan with a dark background. The director during an event said that he will showcase his love for Ram Charan through RC16 and fans will love it.

The team of RC16 clarified that the yet-to-be-titled film will be a fictional story that revolves around sports. The team dismissed the rumours about the film being a biopic of a sports personality. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly being considered as the female lead for the film. AR Rahman is expected to be on board as the music composer. However, an official confirmation regarding the cast and crew is awaited.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.



About Game Changer

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has wrapped up shooting for the climax of his next Game Changer with Shankar. The film is in the last leg of the shoot and is expected to wrap up very soon. Ram Charan is reportedly playing a double role in the highly anticipated movie. Kiara Advani is the female lead.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Although the film was announced as a pan-India release, the first look poster hints at Telugu and Tamil releases. However, nothing is officially announced.

