RC16: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for Buchi Babu Sana-directed sports drama in key locations of THIS city

After the lukewarm and rather underwhelming response of Game Changer at the box office, all eyes are on Ram Charan’s next highly-buzzed movie, the sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The actor has paired up with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming flick.

Well, the megastar has been extensively shooting for the project already and recent reports by the Deccan Chronicle have suggested that the cast and crew will travel to the capital city of Delhi next to commence on another exhaustive schedule for the same.

The filmmaker apparently intends to shoot some key scenes of the sports drama in some prominent spots of Delhi, including the iconic Jama Masjid and the Parliament. The report added that the makers have already sought necessary permissions to shoot in these designated places.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter from the makers’ or actors’ sides yet.

For the unversed, based on another previous report by Times Now, it was suggested that the upcoming sports drama is titled Peddi. Allegedly, the makers were satisfied with the same since it perfectly aligned with the theme of the film.

That’s not all. The report further claimed that the movie’s background is set against a specific time in Uttarandhra, and the title additionally provided a thematic connection to the same.

But, an official confirmation is still awaited for the title of the movie. In other news, Ram Charan has undergone a massive physical transformation for RC16 and in many pictures of him, the actor is seen flaunting a rugged look, with a full beard and long hair.

Advertisement

Being a sports drama, the movie is said to feature the popular games of cricket and wrestling, and RC will supposedly essay a role proficient in both.

The musical score of RC16 has been composed by none other than AR Rahman. The music composer is believed to be charging a whopping remuneration of Rs. 8 crores, according to a report by 123 Telugu.