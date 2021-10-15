RC16: Ram Charan collaborates with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his next

Ram Charan, who is on a signing spree, has announced that his next movie will be with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. Tipped to be a racy entertainer, the film is tentatively being referred to as #RC16 and is being produced by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema. This big announcement has been made on the auspicious day of Dussehra to convey wishes.

On the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, the official Twitter handle of UV Creations shared the film's announcement. Ram Charan shared the post and wrote, "A combination I’m definitely looking forward to! @gowtam19 @UV_Creations @NVRCinema #RCwithGowtam (sic)."

Gowtam Tinnanuri shared a note that Ram Charan and his wife Upasana sent him after watching Jersey. He wrote, "I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon. Thank you for all the love sir. @AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra."

I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.@AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/7buA1Y9pB7 — gowtam tinnanuri (@gowtam19) October 15, 2021

On the work front, Ram Charan has three exciting projects in his bag. He is awaiting the release of Koratala Siva's directorial Acharya, alongside his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. He has wrapped up shoot for the much anticipated RRR movie alongside Jr. NTR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan will soon start filming for another pan-Indian venture RC15 with Kiara Advani, directed by Shankar.