RC16: Ram Charan starrer helmed by Buchi Babu Sana to feature THIS popular sport, film’s DOP shares major update

Ram Charan is currently working on his next film, RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The shooting for the project has been going on in full swing, and the actor has apparently undergone a major physical transformation and even taken up a completely new look for the movie. The project, which was reported to be a sports drama, also features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Recently, the Director of Photography for the Ram Charan starrer dropped a massive BTS glimpse of the shooting of RC16. Well, he shared a snapshot of floodlights on the sets of the movie while the filming continued nightlong, revealing that the sequence being shot was of power cricket.

Check out the post here:

He penned, “Night Shoot! Flood lights! Power Cricket! Weird Angles! #RC16.”

Well, it does seem that RC16 has been confirmed to be a sports drama that will revolve around the game of cricket.

Just a few days back, Ram Charan treated his fans with a special picture from the sets of RC16, where he was visited by his daughter Klin Kaara. The little one was seen being in the arms of her father as she curiously checked out the whole place.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sharing the candid moment, RC penned, “My little guest on set. #RC16."

Advertisement

Coming back to RC16, as per an earlier report by Times Now, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial had apparently locked on the title of Peddi. Reportedly, the makers were pleased with the selection of such a name for the movie since it aptly resonates with the plot.

Moreover, the report further claimed that the movie is set within a specific time frame in Uttarandhra and the title Peddi thereby provides a thematic connection. However, there is yet to be any official confirmation from the makers’ side about the same.