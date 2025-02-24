RC16: Ram Charan’s sports drama led by Buchi Babu Sana to also feature THIS game besides cricket? REPORT

Ram Charan is now all ready for his upcoming sports drama tentatively titled RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, will feature the actor in a well-built physique and pulling off a completely different character from the rest of his movies. As per a confirmation from the DOP of the movie earlier, cricket will be an integral part of the background of the film.

And now, based on another new report by Telugu Chitraalu, Ram Charan and the team of RC16 are gearing up to include another game in the movie, which is wrestling.

The cast and crew will reportedly fly down to Delhi in the coming weeks of March where RC will be exhaustively shooting for some adrenaline-pumping sequences while performing wrestling. It would be quite interesting to behold Ram in a completely unique avatar as the wrestler.

However, these are just reports at the moment and there has been no official confirmation on the same by the makers’ or actors’ sides.

Well, coming back to the hype around this upcoming project, it is safe to say that the fans of the superstar have kept their hopes high for RC16 and are expecting it to be a massive entertainer, considering the debacle of Ram Charan’s previous film Game Changer at the box office.

The music of RC16 is composed by AR Rahman and according to a previous report by 123 Telugu, the national-award-winning composer might be taking home a whopping remuneration of Rs 8 crore for the same.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has teamed up opposite Ram Charan as the leading lady of the sports drama. The diva has already stepped forth in the Telugu film industry and left a mark with her last stint in Jr NTR’s 2024 release Devara.

Besides this, Ram Charan is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Sukumar once more, after their last movie together; Rangasthalam. The impending project titled RC17 will feature him in a completely urban look with a very interesting trait to his on-screen character.