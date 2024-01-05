RC16: Shiva Rajkumar to play a major role in Ram Charan’s next with Buchi Babu Sana
As per the latest buzz, Jailer fame Shiva Rajkumar has been roped in to essay a prominent role in Ram Charan’s upcoming film with Buchi Babu Sena, tentatively titled RC16.
Ram Charan is one of the most versatile and in-demand actors in the country at present. The actor is currently working on his next film, Game Changer, which is helmed by S. Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut.
The RRR actor has already revealed that he will be joining hands with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for his next, after Game Changer. The film is tentatively titled RC 16, and is speculated to be a sports drama. In the latest update, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar confirmed in a recent interview that he will be portraying a prominent role in the film.
What we know about RC16
Although details about the film have been kept under wraps, it is understood that RC16 will be a rural sports drama. Director Buchi Babu Sana had mentioned earlier that he has been working on this script for close to four years, and is confident that it will be a blockbuster.
Furthermore, as per reports, the film will feature Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead female and antagonist in the film, respectively. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The makers confirmed a while ago that the music for the film will be composed by maestro AR Rahman, and that Ram Charan will be seen in a raw and rustic avatar in the film.
On the workfront
Ram Charan is currently working on the political action thriller film Game Changer, which marks Shankar’s directorial debut in the Telugu film industry. The story has been written by Karthik Subbaraj, and further made into a screenplay by Shankar himself.
Game Changer features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram. Sunil, Nassar and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the music for the film will be composed by Thaman S, while S Thirunavukkarasu cranks the film’s camera. It is understood that the film’s production phase will end by February, after which the actor will take a month off, before joining RC16 in April.
As for Shiva Rajkumar, he will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, which features Dhanush in the lead role. The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Edward Sonnenblick, Sundeep Kishan, and more in crucial roles as well. With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, on the occasion of Sankranti.
