RC16 Update: Pre-production works for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor film begins; Buchi Babu on recce

RRR star actor Ram Charan who is known for his exceptional acting skills and stylish physique is currently shooting for his yet to be titled film, RC16.

In the latest development, Gulte has reported that RC16’s pre-production is going on in full swing and makers are trying to start the shoot as soon as possible. It is also said that maestro musician A R Rahman has already composed two high-octane songs from the film.

Director Buchi Babu Sana is currently busy searching for accurate locations along with cinematographer Rathnavelu, as per the report. The report mentioned that the ensemble crew is conducting auditions for the upcoming film in the Uttar Andhra region.

At the India Today Conclave, which was held last year, Ram Charan said that RC16 is a path-breaking film that is better than Rangasthalam. He also said that the film will have a deep-rooted story that will surely connect to the Western audience as well.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan announced his movie with Buchi Babu Sana back in 2022. Moreover, the actor mentioned how he is excited to work with the director and his team which also includes Mythri Movie Makers. However, Janhvi Kapoor who will be making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in Devara has joined the project recently.

Rumors also suggest that Yashoda fame actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in as a lead heroine for the project. However, makers have not made any official announcements on the same. It surely would be a delight for the audience to see both the stars together after their 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam.

Ram Charan is collaborating with Shankar for the first time for his upcoming project titled Game Changer, which will also mark Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Kartik Subbaraj has helmed the writing part while the music department will be led by Thaman S. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Nassar as supporting cast.

