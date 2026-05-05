RC17: After Peddi, Ram Charan’s film with Sukumar to be launched in July 2026? Report

Ram Charan is currently filming Peddi, which is expected to wrap up in a few days ahead of its scheduled release on June 4, 2026. Following its release, the RRR star is likely to officially begin work on RC17 with director Sukumar.

Ram Charan’s RC17 to be launched in July 2026?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, the shoot for RC17 is expected to begin in July or August 2026. Most of the pre-production work is reportedly nearing completion.

Early reports suggested that director Sukumar had considered three different ideas before finalizing one strong story. After locking the concept, the Pushpa helmer is said to be working on the final version of the script.

Reportedly, Charan will hear the final draft by mid-May. After taking a short break following Peddi and preparing for his next role, the actor is expected to begin shooting for RC17. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

More about Peddi

Ram Charan is next set to play the lead in the sports action film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. Apart from Ram Charan, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani, among others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It was initially scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, later postponed to April 30, and is now set to release on June 4, 2026.

Recently, the team announced that the film is in its final stages of production. A song sequence is currently being shot as part of the last schedule, with Shruti Haasan expected to make a cameo appearance. Earlier, there were speculations that Mrunal Thakur would feature in the dance number, but reports suggest that the Dacoit actress opted out.

Previously, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film on Ram Charan’s birthday, showcasing the actor in a buffed-up look, appearing as a pehelwan wielding a mace.

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