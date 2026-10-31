RC17: Post Peddi, Ram Charan’s next with Sukumar begins on November 1, 2026 after pooja ceremony

Ram Charan is all set to reunite with director Sukumar following the success of Rangasthalam. The tentatively titled RC17 is set to begin its journey with a pooja ceremony on November 1, 2026, as confirmed by the makers.

RC17: Ram Charan joins hands with Sukumar as pooja ceremony confirmed

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of RC17 announced the date and time of the film’s pooja ceremony. The project will officially commence with an auspicious ceremony on November 1, 2026, at 10:50 AM.

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RC17 is an upcoming film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Following their successful 2018 collaboration, the rural drama Rangasthalam , the actor-director duo is coming together for what is touted to be a massive, big-budget project and is apparently aiming to release it in 2028.

Reportedly, Sukumar has spent over two years developing and fine-tuning the script. While the team has already begun pre-production work, the film is expected to go on floors in Hyderabad.

Although further details are yet to be officially announced, the film is reportedly an action-adventure entertainer set against an urban backdrop. There were also rumors that actresses Sara Arjun and Bhagyashrii Borse were being considered for the female lead. However, recent reports suggest that the makers are likely to cast a Telugu actress.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad was initially announced as the film's music composer. However, his name was absent from the latest announcement, sparking speculation that Anirudh Ravichander might replace him. No official confirmation has been made regarding the music composer yet.

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Ram Charan and Sukumar previously collaborated on Rangasthalam. The film follows Chitti Babu, a kind-hearted and cheerful boat skipper who has partial hearing loss. His peaceful life takes a turn when his brother, Kumar Babu, returns from Dubai and decides to challenge the corrupt village president, Phanindra Bhupathi, who has ruled the village for 30 years.

Determined to protect his brother, Chitti Babu gets drawn into the dangerous world of village politics, where deceit and revenge unfold. Apart from Ram Charan, the film features Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others in key roles.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in the sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film follows a man's journey to fame as he strives to give his village the recognition it deserves. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Divyendu, Shiva Rajkumar, and others in key roles.

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