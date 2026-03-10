RC17 Update: Ram Charan and Sukumar’s film delayed due to the script? Here's what we know

Ever since Ram Charan joined forces with director Sukumar for RC17, fans have been eager to know more about the story, cast and music. Amid all the curiosity, speculations about the film’s script have left many confused. Finally, Hussain Sha Kiran, Sukumar's associate director and co-writer for RC17, cleared the air, stating that the story is in place. Read on!

RC17 not delayed, script in place

After Ram Charan’s Peddi hits cinemas later this month, the actor will actively start working on his next project, tentatively titled RC17. The team recently announced Sukumar as its director. However, there has been some confusion related to the script that started rumors of the film being delayed.

Hence, the film’s co-writer and Sukumar’s associate director, Hussain Sha Kiran, decided to put all rumors to rest. According to 123 Telugu, Kiran has confirmed that “The story for RC17 is already locked.” Hussain was quick to state that in his last statement, he had mistakenly spoken about penning two stories instead of two versions of the same story. This is what led to the confusion.

For the unaware, Hussain had earlier said at a press meet, “I am penning one story for the film. However, another story is also being readied by the team. We still don’t know which one we will ultimately go ahead with.”

Currently, the team is putting their heart and soul into developing an impactful story. Only after they are satisfied with it, they will move to the production of the film. RC17 is grabbing eyeballs also because it’s Ram Charan and Sukumar’s comeback after the blockbuster entertainer, Rangasthalam.

While that is being developed, Ram has been busy with the promotion and post-production of his movie, Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is expected to hit cinemas on April 30, 2026. Set against a rural village backdrop, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and more.

In an interview with M9 News, the producer of Peddi and RC17 revealed that pre-production work on RC17 is currently underway.

